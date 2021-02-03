Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SHW, MPC, FWRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), where a total volume of 1,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 189,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 26,701 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 466 contracts, representing approximately 46,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

