Markets
SHAK

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SHAK, VMW, VECO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 19,197 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 287.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 23,774 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 200.7% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) saw options trading volume of 14,774 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 196.6% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 13,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, VMW options, or VECO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHAK VMW VECO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular