Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SHAK, VMW, VECO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 19,197 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 287.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 23,774 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 200.7% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) saw options trading volume of 14,774 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 196.6% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 13,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, VMW options, or VECO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.