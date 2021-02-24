Markets
SGMS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SGMS, F, TCDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total of 3,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 391,317 contracts, representing approximately 39.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 51,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tricida Inc (Symbol: TCDA) saw options trading volume of 4,120 contracts, representing approximately 412,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of TCDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of TCDA. Below is a chart showing TCDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SGMS options, F options, or TCDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGMS F TCDA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest