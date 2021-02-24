Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SGMS, F, TCDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total of 3,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 391,317 contracts, representing approximately 39.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 51,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tricida Inc (Symbol: TCDA) saw options trading volume of 4,120 contracts, representing approximately 412,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of TCDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of TCDA. Below is a chart showing TCDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGMS options, F options, or TCDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

