Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SFM, PTON, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), where a total of 26,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.6% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,600 underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 143,350 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 123% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 7,255 contracts, representing approximately 725,500 underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

