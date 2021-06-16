Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEDG, CINF, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 3,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 336,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 744,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) saw options trading volume of 2,337 contracts, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of CINF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of CINF. Below is a chart showing CINF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 11,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

