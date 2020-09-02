Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEDG, AXP, ALBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 4,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 406,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,528 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albireo Pharma Inc (Symbol: ALBO) saw options trading volume of 990 contracts, representing approximately 99,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ALBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of ALBO. Below is a chart showing ALBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

