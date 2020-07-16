Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEAS, DAL, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), where a total volume of 13,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,900 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 206,632 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 23,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 529,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 47,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

