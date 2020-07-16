Markets
SEAS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEAS, DAL, AAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), where a total volume of 13,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,900 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 206,632 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 23,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 529,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 47,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SEAS options, DAL options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEAS DAL AAL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular