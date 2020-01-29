Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SC, ESTC, FN

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC), where a total of 13,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159% of SC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 841,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,200 underlying shares of SC. Below is a chart showing SC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 16,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.4% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,300 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) options are showing a volume of 2,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.5% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,900 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

