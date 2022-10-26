Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAVE, LULU, WCC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 13,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.3% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 12,863 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 3,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, LULU options, or WCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.