Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAVE, LULU, WCC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 13,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.3% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 12,863 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 3,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, LULU options, or WCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

