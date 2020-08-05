Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAM, NVTA, DK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 1,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 113,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) options are showing a volume of 11,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) saw options trading volume of 5,545 contracts, representing approximately 554,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 998,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

