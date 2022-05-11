Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RYN, WDAY, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), where a total volume of 3,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 314,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of RYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of RYN. Below is a chart showing RYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 11,454 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 507,980 contracts, representing approximately 50.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 31,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
