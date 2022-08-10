Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RVNC, MARA, DDS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), where a total volume of 4,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 450,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.3% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,400 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 211,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) options are showing a volume of 1,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RVNC options, MARA options, or DDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.