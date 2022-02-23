Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RVLV, ASO, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV), where a total volume of 7,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 756,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 11,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 14,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RVLV options, ASO options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.