Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RUN, BIIB, NTLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total of 21,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,800 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 4,889 contracts, representing approximately 488,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) saw options trading volume of 3,038 contracts, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RUN options, BIIB options, or NTLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

