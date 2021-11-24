Markets
RUN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RUN, BIIB, NTLA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total of 21,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,800 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 4,889 contracts, representing approximately 488,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) saw options trading volume of 3,038 contracts, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RUN options, BIIB options, or NTLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RUN BIIB NTLA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular