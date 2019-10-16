Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RTN, ARNA, TEAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN), where a total volume of 12,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.7% of RTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,600 underlying shares of RTN. Below is a chart showing RTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA) saw options trading volume of 2,859 contracts, representing approximately 285,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 9,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 994,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

