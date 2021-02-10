Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RPD, CSOD, CG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total of 3,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 456,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,500 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Symbol: CSOD) options are showing a volume of 2,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of CSOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CSOD. Below is a chart showing CSOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 9,625 contracts, representing approximately 962,500 underlying shares or approximately 60% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

