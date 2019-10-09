Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, GNRC, ITCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 242,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 14,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 10,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

