Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, FSLY, MRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 42,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 22,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) options are showing a volume of 5,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, FSLY options, or MRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

