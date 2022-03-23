Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RMD, PTEN, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total volume of 2,521 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 252,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 24,403 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 191,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 48,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RMD options, PTEN options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

