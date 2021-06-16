Markets
RMBS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RMBS, WFC, TRIP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total volume of 3,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 365,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 165,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 24,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 17,571 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RMBS options, WFC options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMBS WFC TRIP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular