Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RMBS, WFC, TRIP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total volume of 3,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 365,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 165,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 24,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 17,571 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

