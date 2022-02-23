Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RLMD, TEN, CMRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLMD), where a total of 10,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 472% of RLMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 226,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of RLMD. Below is a chart showing RLMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN) saw options trading volume of 32,905 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 442.7% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,400 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 21,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 292.9% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
