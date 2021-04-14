Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RKT, ZS, SI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 67,205 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,100 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 10,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 8,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 835,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

