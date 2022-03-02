Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RIVN, BURL, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 138,099 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 21,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 27,141 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

