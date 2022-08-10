Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RILY, PLUG, SWTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 2,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 120% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 225,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 250,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 30,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) saw options trading volume of 7,126 contracts, representing approximately 712,600 underlying shares or approximately 103.8% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RILY options, PLUG options, or SWTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.