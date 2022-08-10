Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RILY, PLUG, SWTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 2,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 120% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 225,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 250,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 30,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) saw options trading volume of 7,126 contracts, representing approximately 712,600 underlying shares or approximately 103.8% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

