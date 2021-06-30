Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RH, SAVA, LE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 3,327 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 332,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 12,818 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lands' End Inc (Symbol: LE) saw options trading volume of 1,056 contracts, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of LE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of LE. Below is a chart showing LE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular