Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RH, RXDX, CSTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 10,517 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX) saw options trading volume of 3,235 contracts, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of RXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of RXDX. Below is a chart showing RXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 7,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 780,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, RXDX options, or CSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
