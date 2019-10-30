Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REV, GOOG, STAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revlon Inc (Symbol: REV), where a total of 1,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.3% of REV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 88,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of REV. Below is a chart showing REV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 17,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 4,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.2% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

