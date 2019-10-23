Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, CVM, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 4,149 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 696,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

CEL-SCI Corporation (Symbol: CVM) options are showing a volume of 4,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of CVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,400 underlying shares of CVM. Below is a chart showing CVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 12,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,900 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

