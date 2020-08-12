Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, ADBE, GS

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 6,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 659,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 21,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 33,221 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

