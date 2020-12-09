Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RCKT, CREE, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT), where a total of 4,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.7% of RCKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 428,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of RCKT. Below is a chart showing RCKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) saw options trading volume of 15,057 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,800 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 41,885 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 2,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,800 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

