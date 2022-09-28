Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: R, KMX, PRTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total volume of 8,963 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 896,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.2% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,900 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 15,932 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.3% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) saw options trading volume of 6,037 contracts, representing approximately 603,700 underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

