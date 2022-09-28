Markets
R

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: R, KMX, PRTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total volume of 8,963 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 896,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.2% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,900 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 15,932 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.3% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) saw options trading volume of 6,037 contracts, representing approximately 603,700 underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for R options, KMX options, or PRTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKMXPRTA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular