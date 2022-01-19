Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QTWO, DIS, SSTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO), where a total volume of 4,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.1% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 125,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 20,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 2,247 contracts, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares or approximately 120% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QTWO options, DIS options, or SSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
