Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, UPST, MCRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 221,109 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 17,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 58,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 7,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, UPST options, or MCRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.