Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, UPST, MCRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 221,109 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 17,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 58,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 7,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, UPST options, or MCRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.