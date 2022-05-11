Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, DLTR, NEWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 100,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 9,333 contracts, representing approximately 933,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) saw options trading volume of 4,048 contracts, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,200 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DLTR options, or NEWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.