Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, DLTR, NEWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 100,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 9,333 contracts, representing approximately 933,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) saw options trading volume of 4,048 contracts, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,200 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DLTR options, or NEWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

