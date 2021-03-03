Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PVH, CRM, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total volume of 10,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.2% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 72,909 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 99.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 19,279 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 97.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

