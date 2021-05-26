Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PTON, VIAC, CCK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 123,719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 5,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,400 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 130,059 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 12,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) saw options trading volume of 4,149 contracts, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, VIAC options, or CCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.