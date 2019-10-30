Markets
PTCT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PTCT, PAYC, OSPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT), where a total of 3,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 368,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 528,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 3,331 contracts, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN) saw options trading volume of 801 contracts, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

