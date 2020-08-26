Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PSTG, NEE, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG), where a total of 19,709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,700 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 7,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 727,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 17,651 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

