Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PODD, GRWG, PEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), where a total of 3,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 334,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) saw options trading volume of 32,511 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 8,717 contracts, representing approximately 871,700 underlying shares or approximately 81% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

