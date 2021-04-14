Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, PINS, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 13,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 71,664 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 6,483 contracts, representing approximately 648,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 973,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNC options, PINS options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

