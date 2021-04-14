Markets
PNC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, PINS, VMW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 13,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 71,664 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 6,483 contracts, representing approximately 648,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 973,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PNC options, PINS options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNC PINS VMW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular