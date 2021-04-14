Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PMT, CRWD, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), where a total volume of 6,795 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 39,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 47,660 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 17,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

