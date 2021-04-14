Markets
PMT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PMT, CRWD, AA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), where a total volume of 6,795 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 39,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 47,660 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 17,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PMT options, CRWD options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PMT CRWD AA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular