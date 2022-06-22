Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLNT, NOW, LITE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total volume of 4,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 441,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,794 contracts, representing approximately 879,400 underlying shares or approximately 51% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 4,179 contracts, representing approximately 417,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 827,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, NOW options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.