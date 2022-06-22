Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLNT, NOW, LITE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total volume of 4,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 441,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,794 contracts, representing approximately 879,400 underlying shares or approximately 51% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 4,179 contracts, representing approximately 417,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 827,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

