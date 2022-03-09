Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLNT, MGY, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total volume of 6,064 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 606,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) options are showing a volume of 8,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 891,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,400 underlying shares of MGY. Below is a chart showing MGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 6,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 602,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, MGY options, or ESTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
