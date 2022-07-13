Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLAY, UPST, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 7,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 52,667 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

