Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, SAVA, DG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 39,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 16,178 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 7,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
