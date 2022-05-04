Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, DKS, PTLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 64,944 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 9,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 926,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 6,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 649,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Portillos Inc - Class A (Symbol: PTLO) saw options trading volume of 2,579 contracts, representing approximately 257,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PTLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of PTLO. Below is a chart showing PTLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, DKS options, or PTLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

