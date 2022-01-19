Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PG, QCOM, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 66,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,400 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 64,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 45,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,500 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PG options, QCOM options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

