Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PG, AZPN, HLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 39,395 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 29,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN) options are showing a volume of 2,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of AZPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of AZPN. Below is a chart showing AZPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 6,759 contracts, representing approximately 675,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

