Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PFSI, WYNN, BATRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 5,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 18,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C Braves Group (Symbol: BATRK) options are showing a volume of 1,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of BATRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of BATRK. Below is a chart showing BATRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

