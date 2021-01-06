Markets
PFSI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PFSI, WYNN, BATRK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 5,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 18,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C Braves Group (Symbol: BATRK) options are showing a volume of 1,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of BATRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of BATRK. Below is a chart showing BATRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, WYNN options, or BATRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFSI WYNN BATRK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular