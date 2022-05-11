Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PFGC, INTA, ACET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC), where a total volume of 11,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.2% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Intapp Inc (Symbol: INTA) saw options trading volume of 1,067 contracts, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of INTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of INTA. Below is a chart showing INTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adicet Bio Inc (Symbol: ACET) saw options trading volume of 3,185 contracts, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of ACET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of ACET. Below is a chart showing ACET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
